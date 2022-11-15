RIP Krishna! From Sridevi To Vijaya Nirmala, List Of Late Superstar's Popular On-Screen Heroines

Veteran Tollywood actor Krishna passed away in the wee hours of November 15 following a massive cardiac attack. He is credited with revolutionising new-age cinema in the Telugu film industry and introducing several technological firsts in the industry. Krishna is known for his daring attitude toward life and dashing personality. In his lifetime, the actor has donned multiple hats as a producer and director, besides being one of the highest-paid actors of his time.

Krishna is known for being fearless, has attempted every genre, and is credited with pioneering the original cowboy in Telugu films. Krishna has appeared in over 350 films. He made his acting debut in Adurthi Subba Rao's 1965 romantic drama Thene Manasulu. The actor's last film was Sri Sri in 2016, with his late wife Vijaya Nirmala.

Meanwhile, actor Krishna was quite popular among his female fans. In a career spanning over four decades, Krishna has associated with many leading ladies from every generation and delivered some memorable performances. Let's have a look at some of Krishna's most frequent co-stars.

Vijaya Nirmala

Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala have complimented each other beautifully in each film they have made together. Both actors have worked together in 48 movies. They both made debuted as a reel-couple in the 1967 film Sakshi. Vijaya Nirmala began her acting career as a child artist at the age of 11. She went on to work in over 200 films as a lead actress across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Besides Sakshi, Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala have worked in films like Manchi Kutumbam (1968), Vichitra Kutumbam (1969), Akka Chellelu (1970), Mosagallaku Mosagadu (1971), and Pandanti Kapuram (1972), to name a few.

Jaya Prada

After his wife Vijaya Nirmala, Jayaprada is another star heroine with whom Krishna has done around 47 movies. Jaya Prada and Krishna debuted as a pair on screen with the 1976 film Shri Rajeshwari Vilas Coffee Club. Reportedly, Krishna liked Jaya Prada's acting and recommended her for several of his films ever since. There were rumours that Krishna and Jaya Prada also had an affair and that Vijaya Nirmala was jealous of Jaya Prada, as she and Krishna were getting close.

Jaya Prada and Krishna have worked in films including, Kurukshetram (1977), Kotta Alludu (1979), Rahasya Goodachari, Eenati Bandham Enatido, Agent Gopi, Ooruki Monagadu (1981), Jataadu, Nivuru Gappina Nippu (1982), among others.

Sridevi

Krishna and Sridevi were among the most successful pairs in Tollywood. They have both acted in about 31 films together. Some of their most memorable works are Burripalem Bullodu (1979), Maharajasri Mayagadu (1988), Gharana Donga, Maama Allulla Sawaal, Chuttaalunnaaru Jagrattha and Ram Robert Rahim, among others. Sridevi and Krishna became one of the most bankable on-screen pairs in Telugu cinema. Both actors are the only pair to have registered three consecutive direct 100-day films namely Gharana Donga, Maama Allulla Sawaal, and Chuttalunnaru Jagrattha within a year.

Vijayashanti

Another popular yesteryear actress, Vijayashanthi, who has worked in several Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, was another heroine to have done multiple films with Krishna. She completed 40 years in the Indian film industry in 2020. Vijayashanthi made her debut in Telugu films with Khiladi Krishnudu. She had thanked superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni and his wife, Vijaya Nirmala, for introducing her to Tollywood in the year 1980.

Krishna and Vijayshanthi starred together in some hit films such as Dongagaru Swagatam (1987), Krishnavatharam (1982), Brahmasthram (1986), Aswadhdhaama (1988), Gunda Raajyam (1989), Sardar Krishnama Naidu (1987), Agni Parvatam (1985).