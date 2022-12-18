Ram Charan's Pregnant Wife Upasana Flaunts Baby Bump As They Attend Wedding Party In Phuket. PIC Inside
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, who recently announced her pregnancy, have jetted off to Thailand to attend a wedding. While the Tollywood couple is yet to share pictures from the wedding bash, their friends have treated the fans with stunning snaps of the soon-to-be parents. Upsana flaunted her baby bump in style as she posed with her husband during the fun-filled party in Phuket.
RAM CHARAN'S WIFE FLAUNTS BABY BUMP
The RRR star wife Upasana looked stunning as ever as she donned a Gucci outfit for the wedding celebrations. The mom-to-be oozed swag and confidence while sporting a stylish dress, leaving the fashion police mighty impressed.
Ram Charan and Upsana attended a wedding bash in Phuket, complementing each other in stunning designer outfits. We noticed that the soon-to-be mommy flaunted her baby bump for the first time as she graced the celebrations with her husband.
RAM CHARAN, UPASANA TO WELCOME FIRST BABY AFTER 10 YEARS
The Tollywood couple, who tied the knot in June 2012, will welcome their first child after over 10 years of marriage. They announced her pregnancy in style by sharing a banner that featured Lord Hanuman's picture.
"With the blessings of Shri Hanumanji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child," the couple said in a statement.
What do you have to say about Upasana's maternity look? Do share your thoughts with at @Filmibeat.
