RRR For Oscars: Here's A Tentative List Of Categories Rajamouli's Movie Is Likely To Win Awards For!

Director SS Rajamouli's one of the most prestigious films, RRR is now doing rounds in the Hollywood circle. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles was a trendsetter in multi-starrer films and has become the most successful venture of Tollywood to date. RRR has set the meter high for future films to follow and aim for, in terms of technicalities as well as box office collections.

Rajamouli, who just returned from the USA after a very long trip is on cloud 9 for the massive success and applause RRR received, from all over the world. Not only that but the director had been conferred with several awards in the USA for Best Director and Best International Picture categories by New York Film Circle Critics Association, Atlanta Film Circle Critics Association among others.

With the support from fans of the film spread across the countries, RRR is finally representing the country at the prestigious Academy Awards 2023. There were rumours and several speculations about the film making it big at the awards night, bringing many laurels to the country. However, we learned that RRR is going to compete in select categories only.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), these are the following categories in which the movie is going to compete with other world cinemas for the prestigious Academy awards in 2023.

RRR is in the race for:

Best Movie

Best Director &

Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu)