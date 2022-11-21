RRR Has A New Fan As Star Wars Director JJ Abrams Poses With SS Rajamouli; See The Viral Pic

Tollywood ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR has been making massive waves across the globe. The film went on to become the biggest hit of the year in India and overseas as well. The movie has not only astounded audiences with its jaw-dropping action sequences and cinematography, but several Hollywood screenwriters, technicians, and personalities from the film fraternity have been raving about RRR.

Set in the pre-Independence era in India, RRR, after it was released on Netflix, took the entire US by storm. People hailed the film for its brilliant portrayal of action scenes that blended amicably with the emotional quotient of the plot. Recently, the 13th Annual Governors Awards, awarded for lifetime achievement in Hollywood, were held in Los Angeles, California.

Several high-profile Hollywood celebrities attended the Annual Governors Awards that happened on November 19. Among the prominent Hollywood stars, SS Rajamouli represented India, as his larger-than-life period action movie is currently being screened in several American cities. The film is screened as a part of the makers' ongoing Oscar campaign.

Advertisement

Amid the long list of fans, Rajamouli has now added a new name to the list. A picture of SS Rajamouli with noted Hollywood director JJ Abrams from the annual event is doing the rounds on social media. The official Twitter page of RRR posted a photo of the renowned filmmakers and wrote, "And the foRRRce continues to be with #RRRMovie Hollywood filmmaker @JJAbrams, the director of Star Wars, Mission Impossible and many other remarkable movies, said that he is a Huge fan of #RRR. Glad to see @SSRajamouli meet him at the Governors Awards."

Check ou the post below:-

As the two strike a pose for the camera with a pleasant smile on their faces, Rajamouli and Abrams look their best wearing black suit pants with a matching tie. JJ Abrams made his directorial debut in 2006 with Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible III. He has also directed Star Wars films, including 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In the meantime, the Governors Awards ceremony marks the official start of the Academy Awards. On December 21, the Oscars shortlist will be revealed following the initial voting phase. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023, after the nominees' announcement on January 24.

Although RRR is not India's official entry to the Oscars for the Best International Feature Film. The film's makers and distributors in the US are leading a campaign to get RRR nominated for Oscars in multiple important categories. It is also reported that Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be invited to do a live performance on Naatu Naatu at the Oscars ceremony.