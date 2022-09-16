Director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, a periodic action film, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles of freedom fighters Alluri Seetarama Raju and Komaram Bheem coming together for a united cause to bring down the East India Company. The movie is entirely based on the fictional story written by screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, who is also Rajamouli's father. The movie, which was released all over the world in March, went on to set a couple of recordsin terms of collections and promotions, and made a heavy impact on world cinema.
RRR Japanese Release: Ram Charan And Jr NTR Promote The Film In Japan Ahead Of Its Release In October
RRR took the entire country by storm with its humongous performance at the box office. The movie, which was made on a budget of Rs 550 Crore by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, minted somewhere around Rs 1200 Crore.
Given the fact that Baahubali 1 and 2 have performed exceptionally well and were received with love by the people of Japan, director Rajamouli is now all set to release RRR in Japan. The dubbing and other works of the film are ready and the film is set for release all over Japan on October 21. The official social media handles of RRR have released a statement about the same. The actors and the director are planning to take part in a series of promotional activities for the film's Japanese version release.
RRR stars Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Rahul Ramakrishna, Makarand Deshpande, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Rajeev Kanakala, and Edward Sonnenblick among others in crucial roles.
RRR's cinematography is handled by KK Senthil Kumar and edited by A Sreekar Prasad. MM Keeravani composed the film's soundtrack.
