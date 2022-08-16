RRR: Jr NTR Could Get Nominated For Oscars’ Best Actor Category For His Role; See Prediction

SS Rajamouli's latest outing RRR turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the Indian cinema post pandemic. Apart from India, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer was loved by the western audience as well. Amidst all the love, the popular magazine Variety released its prediction for Oscars 2023. Interestingly, the magazine has listed Jr NTR who played the role of Komaram Bheem in RRR, amongst its 2023 Oscars predictions for best actor category.

Jr NTR is a part of the 'Unranked' possible contenders for the most prestigious award. His name is among many Hollywood superstars like Chris Evans, Cassey Affleck, Adam Sandler and others on the list. It has to be noted that Jr NTR's co-star from RRR, Ram Charan who played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the SS Rajamouli's film is missing from the list. Looks like Jr NTR's performance has indeed been loved by the western audience.

After all, RRR is getting more attention across the globe since its OTT release on Netflix. Apart from the list, renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also feels that RRR could get nominated for Oscars 2023. In an interview with Galatta Plus, the Dobaara director said, "The west sees RRR differently than what we see, and they have loved RRR. If RRR becomes India's selection, 99% it might get nominated at the Academy Award. That's the impact RRR has had on the world of Hollywood."

He further added, "I am speaking from what people have been reaching out to me and talking about in the West. They have discovered a new filmmaker called Rajamouli with RRR. How Everything Everywhere All At Once worked for me, RRR has worked for them. And they find it better than any other Marvel movie."

Well, looks like RRR is all set to rule the global award ceremonies as well. Talking about the film, the SS Rajamouli directorial also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and others in key roles. It was released on March 24, 2022, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.