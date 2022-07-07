A few days ago, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty also echoed western audiences' thoughts and called the film 'gay love story' on Twitter. Well, Resul's tweet didn't go down well with Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda as he criticised his views on the micro-blogging site.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Well, the film performed exceedingly well at the box office, however, the western media and audiences' opinions over the Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer have somehow disappointed the makers. For the unversed, western audiences called RRR a 'gay love story'. After learning about their views on the film, several Indian celebs reacted to the same.

After Shobu, music composer of RRR, MM Keeravani also lashed out at Resul Pookutty for his opinion about the SS Rajamouli directorial. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Maybe I am bad at using uppercase and lowercase letters while typing letters but I respect every person's freedom of expression, including of Resul Pookutty."

"Yeeeeey... my typing defect is gone !! Thanks to my language coach Sri Venigalla Vishweswara Sharma garu But now I suffer from character blindness- a new problem similar to colour blindness . Going to see a doctor today," he added.

Interestingly, MM Keeravani took a dig at Resul Pookutty by stating about the characters in RRR. He tweeted, "I also can see Ajay sir as a patriot who trained hundreds with arms for freedom. OMG but why can't I see anybody else? Hey NTR, hey Charan, Hey Alia please forgive me for my character blindness. My doctor is not taking my calls this early." (sic)

He further wrote, "I am not able to see Ram and Bheem characters from RRR anymore (who looked like having shared a special relationship). All I can see is a mother waiting for a life time for her daughter Malli who was abducted. Hope my vision gets improved soon." (sic)

Looks like MM Keeravani was very angry at Resul Pookutty for his opinion about RRR. Let us tell you, the music composer deleted his tweets after some time.

Talking about RRR, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and others in key roles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film was released on March 25, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.