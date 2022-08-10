RRR Movie World Television Premiere Date And Time On Star Maa; Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

Director SS Rajamouli's larger-than-life period drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR, is finally arriving on Television by premiering on August 14 in various languages. The movie, which has won unprecedented appreciation and minted money all over the country went on to conquer the audience of foreign countries after becoming available on the OTT platforms.

On the eve of Independence Day, the popular television channels have found it appropriate to telecast this pre-independence era movie that depicts freedom struggle in a fictional set-up in the 1920s. The movie's original Telugu version will premiere at 5.30 pm on August 14 and the same day at 8 pm, the Hindi version will be telecast on the Zee Cinema channel. RRR Malayalam version will be premiered at 7 pm on the Asianet channel. The movie's premiere on television is going to set a new record, a benchmark of sorts in the history of TRP ratings.

The story of the film is about two freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR- both with a united mission to bring down the British but are put on different paths. With a mission to bring an end to the rule of the British, the drama that has been created around Bheem and Ram is captivating and emotional. The movie set a benchmark in theatrical, pre-release, OTTs, and other markets. It is now turning to set the television screens on fire.

The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Olivia Morris among others. Produced by DVV Danayya under his DVV Entertainments banner, the movie has a rousing background score composed by MM Keeravani. The camera work of KK Senthil Kumar was highly praised.