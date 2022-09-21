RRR Oscar Nominations: Fans Across The World Urge The Jury To Consider The Film In All Categories!

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the periodic drama RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is highly rumoured to not only enter the Oscar race but also win several awards for various categories. Jr NTR, a terrific actor who portrayed the role of Komaram Bheem, was said to have an edge for the best actor award category. RRR was predicted to win multiple awards at the Oscars. However, the latest news about RRR not making the final cut of the Oscars came in as a shock to the fans of the actors, director, and the film.

Amid the disappointment, RRR's fans all over the world have united on the internet to urge the jury to consider the film as an official selection. Needless to say, RRR had set benchmarks for various records back home. After releasing on the OTTs, the film managed to grab the attention and appreciation of the people spread across several countries including academy award winners, renowned actors, and critics among others.

Now, given the latest news about RRR not making it to the final cut, the internet is divided into two groups- one in support and the other chucking away the ruckus around it. While many fans opine that the movie has managed to garner praise and appreciation from all over the world and it certainly deserves an Oscar, others argue that a commercially hit film necessarily need not be Oscar material.

A few neutralists also opined through Tweets and social media posts that RRR has managed to make Indian cinema proud with its achievements, and we do not need the approval of the west.

Twitter and Instagram are loaded with tweets and posts in favour of RRR for Oscars and a few others supporting Chhello Show, Pan Nalin's film. Last year too, India was criticised for sending an unworthy film for Oscar nominations, which resulted in India being unable to make it big. Many enthusiastic critics opined that India does not present many good films for nominations which is why we rarely make it to the Oscars.