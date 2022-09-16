Variety has published its predictions for the Academy Award Nominations 2023, and RRR is featured in it. The film's song 'Dosti' is expected to be nominated for Best Original Song, and the film itself is expected to be nominated for Best International Feature Film.

Variety has predicted the following rankings for RRR in the Oscar Contenders' lists.

Ram Charan has been ranked 36th in the Best Actor category. Jr NTR has been ranked 35th in the Best Actor category. RRR's screenplay has been ranked 19th in the Best Original Screenplay category. RRR has been ranked fifth in the Best International Feature Film category. 'Dosti' from RRR has been ranked second in the Best Original Song category.

Going by the predictions, RRR is likely to get nominated under the two categories where it has secured a place in the top five positions.

The film's music was composed by MM Keeravani. The song 'Dosti' in Telugu was written by Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry, and sung by Vedala Hemachandra. The film's story was written by Vijayendra Prasad, and the screenplay was written by Rajamouli.

RRR had the huge burden of living up to its monstrous hype, as it was released after the Bahubali films. SS Rajamouli reached unexpected heights after his Bahubali was released across the country. The film, however, surpassed national boundaries and was received very well across countries. Its sequel also stood up to its name and did extremely well. The films shattered all records and overshadowed the successes of every other Indian film. RRR did well for its hype.

The team is currently touring and promoting the international releases of RRR. Rajamouli recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival, promoting RRR there, and Ram Charan and NTR would be promoting in Japan. RRR is slated for an October release in Japan.

Meanwhile, rumours are spreading about Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu already. Alia Bhatt is believed to getting on board the upcoming project.