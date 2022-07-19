Director Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is one film that took the world by storm. The movie, despite being released way back in March, is continuing to register new records to date. It has set a new benchmark for any film that came after and has become the topic to rave off, by foreigners who watched it on digital streaming platforms.
RRR's Interval Sequence Featuring Jr NTR Becomes The First 10 Million Viewed Video ON YouTube!
Another news that surfaced about RRR is something that will add another feather to its cap. The movie's interval bang was something that put the audience on edge of their seats. The sequence was brilliantly conceived and shot with precision, sweeping the viewers off their feet. Watching the particular scene in theatres on the big screen with great sound impact and background music has elevated it to a whole new level. Without a doubt, people would vote it as their favourite scene from the entire movie.
Now, officially it is claimed that the scene has become the first ever Indian video to have crossed 10 Million views on Twitter. The scene deserves such a feat and it has achieved rightly so.
Check out the video here
RRR stars a plethora of cast including Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani among others. DVV Danayya produced the movie under his DVV Entertainment banner and MM Keeravani scored the film's soundtrack. KK Senthil Kumar cranked the camera for the film that has a story by Vijayendra Prasad. The movie is available to stream on Netflix in Hindi and all other southern languages on ZEE5.
