Oscars 2023:  Naatu Naatu From S S Rajamouli’s RRR & Gujarati Film Chhello Show Enters The Shortlist

The year 2022 is remarkable for the Indian film industry and all the right reasons. From raking insane amounts of money to becoming internationally popular, the movies and the actors in them have enjoyed a glorious year. For a few, it is even more special as they have entered the prestigious Academy awards and got shortlisted.

While it is a known fact that Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is one of the official entries to the Oscars 2023, another Gujarati film titled 'Chhello Show' AKA Last Film Show, written and directed by Pan Nalin, has entered the race, the moment of excitement just kicked-in with the news that both the films have been shortlisted in respective categories.

'Naatu Naatu' song, which showcased the energetic dancing talent of Ram Charan and Jr NTR to the world, was shortlisted for the 'Original Song' category of the Academy Awards 2023. In addition, Chhello Show was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

All the fans of cinema and Indian people are cheering for the films to win big at the Oscars 2023.

The song 'Naatu Naatu' was tuned by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Keeravani's son Kala Bhairava. The lyrics of the song are penned by Chandrabose. The mind-bending dance moves were choreographed by Prem Rakshith.

On the other hand, Chhello Show is a production venture of Pan Nalin, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Dheer Momaya, and Marc Duale. The movie stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and Paresh Mehta. Swapnil S Sonawane cranked the camera for the film that has editing done by Shreyas Beltangdy and Pavan Bhat. Cyrul Morin scored the film's music.

Chhello follows the life of a nine-year-old boy named Samay and his interest in making films at a very young age after he spends an entire summer in a village in Gujarat. The movie received praise and critical appreciation.