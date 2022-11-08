RRR Topples Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots & Prabhas' Sahoo To Become Japan's Top Grossing Indian Film

After taking India by storm, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR, has been making waves in Japan. RRR, which was released in Japan on October 21, surpassed Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots collection to become the highest-grossing Indian film in the country. RRR has now acquired the third spot as one of the highest-grossing Indian films in Japan. RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was released on 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan.

RRR has minted JPY 185 million in just 17 days of its release, while the lifetime collection of 3 Idiots in Japan is JPY 170 million. With JPY 185 million, RRR has surpassed 3 Idiots to take third place among the highest-grossing Indian movies.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that RRR is on its way to overtaking the lifetime earnings of rebel star Prabhas' Saaho. As per a report by TrackTollywood.com, Saaho has earned up to Rs. 12.50 crores at the Japanese box-office. Moreover, it will be interesting to see if RRR is able to cross Baahubali 2: The Conclusion lifetime run collections, which were around 16 crores, that is 300 million in Japanese yen.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise occupies the second position with respect to the highest grossing Indian film in Japan. While superstar Rajinikanth's 1995 film Muthu, which was released almost 24 years ago, still holds the record for the highest-earning Indian movie ever in Japan with a $400 million domestic box office haul. And now, RRR now stands at the third spot.

Team RRR was in Japan three weeks ago to promote their film. The film and the team had received a warm welcome. The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two well-known Telugu revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan played Ram, while Tarak essayed the role of Bheem. RRR, set in the 1920s pre-independence era, also starred actors like Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran, among others.

Speaking about RRR's global collection, the action-drama has crossed Rs 1000 crore during its theatrical run. It has been hugely celebrated by not only common people but several Hollywood celebrities and technicians who have been raving about the film for its breathtaking action sequences. RRR was recently re-released across several cities in the US as part of the Beyond Fest. The film was exhibited at the TCL Chinese Theatre, and as per a report in an English daily, all 932 seats in the theatre were sold out in just 20 minutes.