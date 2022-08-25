Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer periodic drama RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli has made history in the Indian film industry. The movie won humongous appreciation and minted insane amount of money for its makers. The movie, which was a fictional story about two freedom fighters uniting for a cause and revolting against the British, won appreciation for the actors performances, narration, story and technicalities. RRR also set new records on OTT platforms Netflix and ZEE5.
RRR TRP Rating: Ram Charan & Jr NTR's Epic Drama Fails To Create Record On TV Screens!
However, the movie which set a benchmark in several aspects of filmmaking and theatrical and OTT release, couldn't charm the audience of the Indian households for its world TV premiere in Telugu. The movie, which was telecast on a popular channel couldn't secure the highest TRPs. RRR, was only able to record a 19.62 rating. Reportedly, the rating was much lower than several other films that touched a rating of 29.4 points.
Take a look at the TRP ratings of some of the blockbuster films' TV premeire down here.
Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo - 29.4
Sarileru Neekevvaru- 23.4
Baahubali 2- 22.7
Srimanthudu-22.54
Pushpa 1-22.54
DJ- 21.7
Baahubali-21.54
Fidaa-21.31
Geetha Govindham-20.8
Janatha Garage- 20.69
RRR is also currently rumoured to be the official selection from India for Academy Awards 2023. Jr NTR, who played Komaram Bheem is said to be competing for the Best Actor award category, according to several film critics, analysts and entertainment websites.
RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Rahul Ramakrishna among others in pivotal roles. The movie's outstanding soundtrack is composed by MM Keeravani and KK Senthil Kumar, a staple for Rajamouli, cinematographed it. DVV Danayya produced the film on a budget of about Rs 500 Crore under DVV Entertainment banner.
