The upcoming action comedy film starring two female leads- Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra, Saakini Daakini is all set to hit the screens all over the world on September 16. The movie, which is an official remake of the Korean film Midnight Runners, has been adapted and tweaked a bit to suit the Telugu audience. The film opened amid decent expectations from fans of the actresses. Sudheer Varma, who earlier directed Swamy Ra Ra, Dochay, and Keshava, has helmed the movie.

Filmgoers who are keen on catching up on every other film that releases, are usually the ones who would share their opinion on social media handles. A few such enthusiasts have shared their views on this film as well. Check out some of the tweets about Saakini Daakini here:

The trailer of the film looked very promising. Bringing together two actresses for equally powerful roles infused with a high dose of comedy is definitely an attempt worth watching. Shalini and Damini AKA Saakini and Daakini are police trainees who strike a friendship over a period of time, although their initial meetings were troublesome. They both stumble upon a heinous crime and risk it all to save the girl and burst the racket.

Saakini Daakini is a production venture of D Suresh Babu, Sunitha Tati, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, the original's producer. The film's music is scored by Mikey McCleary and the cinematography is handled by Richard Prasad. Viplav Nyshadam has edited the film.