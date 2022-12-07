Sai Dharam Tej's SDT 15 Titled As Virupaksha: Glimpse Video Is Out With Junior NTR’s Voice Over!

Karthik Varma Dandu directed the film. Majestic voice of Junior NTR adds great value to the glimpse video and the title Virupaksha gives instant goosebumps.

The movie crew has planned to release Virupaksha as a pan indian film in five languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

The video starts with a crow crawling that breaks the pin drop silence in a dark night of a paddy field. Immediately it gets into the content of the film with Junior NTR's voice over, "Ignorance is the foundation of Fear. Fear is the reason for superstition. When the reality is a mystery to knowledge, an eye-opener comes..."

Sukumar wrote the screenplay for Virupaksha and Shamdat Sainudeen cinematography looks promising in each frame. The title glimpse video is so fresh and technically sound. The film seems to be a story that bound to happen in a single night.

Director Karthik Varma Dandu tweeted "Experience the world of verupaksha... With the voice over of Junior NTR sir..."

Sai Dharam Tej's screen presence and intense acting attracts the audience. Now a days Audience movie tastes are changed. They don't like normal routine stories. Tollywood understood this clearly and started making unique stories. Virupaksha glimpse looks so brilliant. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie.

"Here's Virupaksha Title Glimpse we have put in much love & efforts. Wish it all pays off with your love. Thank you Tarak." says hero of the film Sai Dharam Tej from his official twitter handle.

Actor Sai Dharam Tej is popular actor and politician Chiranjeevi's son-in-law (sister's son). Recently, he met with an accident in Madhapur area of Hyderabad. He was seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. He was receiving intensive care. Various celebrities have been wishing him a complete recovery. Sai Dharam Tej returned home on October 15 after about a month of treatment. Now his fans are extremely happy with the release of his Virupaksha Telugu title glimpse video.

To everyone's surprise, the release date of the film is also announced officially in the video. Yes, the film hits the screens on April 21, 2023. Let's wish the entire movie team with a blockbuster hit.

Click here to watch the video