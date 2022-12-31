Sai Dharam Tej To Appear On Unstoppable 2 Talk Show With NBK Along With Powerstar Pawan Kalyan?

While the episode featuring power star Pawan Kalyan has been shot at Annapurna Studios for Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable 2 talk show on Aha OTT, the latest buzz has it that one of the mega heroes, Sai Dharam Tej will be seen on the talk show for a small segment as a guest.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable talk show was a huge success and the makers have come up with a season 2 to enthrall the viewers even more. The second season brought together personalities from various walks of life including Tollywood personalities. After pan-India star Prabhas graced the talk show, its popularity grew by leaps and bounds. The app crashed immediately after releasing the first part of the Baahubalian episode. The latest guest on the talk show was none other than power star Pawan Kalyan.

When the episode's shooting began, it was rumoured that Pawan Kalyan asked the program producers to refrain from making comments or asking questions about his private life, marriages, and relationships.

According to the information that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Sai Dharam Tej, the nephew of Pawan Kalyan is going to appear along with director Krish Jagarlamudi, who is currently helming 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' with Pawan Kalyan. The duo will be present during the talk show for a round where they take part in an activity.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Trivikram Srinivas, who is a close friend of Pawan Kalyan will accompany the actor-turned-politician on Unstoppable 2. The duo collaborated on Jalsa, Attarintiki Daredi, and Teenmaar movies earlier. They jointly produced a movie with Nithiin titled 'Chal Mohana Ranga.' The makers of the program are expected to release a promo featuring the two veteran actors very soon.

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan is working on Hari Hara Veera Mallu as well as Ustaad Bhagat Singh with director Harish Shankar. He is also actively taking part in public rallies and meetings for the development and campaigning of his political party Janasena.