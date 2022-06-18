Sai Pallavi Issues Clarification On Her Kashmir Genocide Remarks; Watch Video

In the Instagram video, Sai Pallavi revealed that her intention was to convey that violence in the name of any religion is a sin. According to the Virata Parvam actress, her words were misinterpreted, and the snippets from the video were taken out of context. Sai Pallavi also thanked everyone who stood by her.

Sai Pallavi issued a clarification on her remarks on the Kashmir genocide and cow lynching, with an Instagram video. The actress, who was heavily attacked on social media for her comments, stated that she will be thinking twice before speaking her heart, in the video.

"After I watched the film The Kashmir Files, I had the opportunity to speak with the director. I was disturbed seeing the plight of people and it has affected even today's generations. I would never belittle a tragedy like genocide. Having said that, I can never come to terms with the mob lynching incident that happened during Covid times. I still remember seeing that video and being shaken for days," said Sai Pallavi.

"All I wanted to say was that violence in the name of any religion is a big sin. Many people were seen justifying the mob lynching incidents online. I believe all lives are important. I hope a day doesn't come when a child is born and he/she is afraid of his/her identity," she added.

"Now I will be thinking twice before I speak my heart because I am anxious that my words may be misinterpreted. I felt alone and conflicted thinking about what I did wrong. I felt like they (the fans and followers who supported her) knew me for who I am," said Sai Pallavi in the video.

Check Sai Pallavi's Instagram post here:

For the unversed, during the promotion of her film Virata Parvam, the actress compared Kashmiri Pandits genocide to lynching for cow smuggling. While many applauded her for her courage, many others accused her of belittling the Kashmiri Pandits genocide.