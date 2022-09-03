Actress Sai Pallavi is always known for being choosy when it comes to picking roles. With so much conviction, the actress has been delivering astounding performances accordingly. She is one among the latest bunch of actresses to take up challenging roles with each passing film, treading an unexplored path.

Her latest outing was a female-centric social drama with a strong message that it hit the right chord with the audience; Gargi is such a beautiful film directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

The film officially made it to the prestigious 44th Moscow International Film Festival, and the director himself confirmed it recently.

The movie is about the struggle of a lower-middle class family, shouldered by the eldest daughter Gargi, at a time of deep distress and shock. The story's premise is shocking, and to pull it off with varied emotions is a task in itself. Sai Pallavi did it like a cakewalk.

Along with her, Kaali Venkat appeared in a powerful role as a junior lawyer who helps Gargi. RS Shivaji, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaprakash, and Saravanan are a few actors who played crucial roles in the film.

Gargi is written by Gautham Ramachandran and Hariharan Raju. The film is produced by Ravichandran, Ramachandran, Thomas George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Gautham Ramchandran under the Blacky, Genie & My Left Foot Productions. The film's subtle yet intense soundtrack was composed by Govind Vasantha, and Shafique Mohamed Ali edited the film. Sraiyanti Premkrishna Akkattu cinematographed Gargi.

After watching the film, actor Suriya has come forward to present the film in Tamil under his 2D Entertainment banner in association with Sakthi Film Factory. In Kannada, Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Studios presented the film, and Rana Daggubati's Suresh Productions distributed Gargi in Telugu.