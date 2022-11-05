Samantha Ruth Prabhu In FOMO As She Gets Treated For Myositis In Hospital, See Post

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has carved a niche for herself and is now counted among the most sought-after stars in the country. The actress recently revealed to her fans that she is battling Myositis, which is an autoimmune condition, and is currently in the hospital. After an extended break from social media, Samantha returned to Instagram recently and revealed that she has been taking treatment for the disease she suffers from.

But now she seems to have FOMO. On Friday (November 4), The Family Man 2 actor took to Instagram Story and shared a reel of renowned Australian DJ and house music producer Wax Motif playing an edm version of her popular item song O Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. Sharing the reels, Samantha captioned her story, "Missing out on all the action." She also added a fire emoji to her story.

Advertisement

The actress, since she opened up about her diagnosis, has been quite active on social media and from time to time has given her fans updates about her upcoming film, Yashoda. O Antava was Samantha's first-ever special song, which became a massive hit not only in India but across the world. For the uninitiated, the actress at first wasn't convinced about the offer; however, Pushpa director Sukumar gave her the example of Pooja Hegde's dance number in Rangasthalam and made her agree for the number.

A few days ago, Samantha sent shockwaves through the country when she revealed that she is suffering from Myositis. Sharing a pic from the hospital, she wrote, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon." Many from the industry wished for her health while her fans too came out in support of her.

On the work front, Samantha is currently gearing up for her next release, Yashoda. Helmed by Hari-Harish, the science fiction action thriller also features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma in key roles. Yashoda is slated to hit the screens on November 11 and will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Besides Yashoda, the actress also has mythological drama Shaakuntalam and the romantic comedy Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda.