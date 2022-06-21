Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To Alleged Relationship Rumours Of Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala!

Amid the rumours of an alleged relationship between model-turned-actress Sobhita Dhulipala with her ex-husband Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, actress Samantha has put out a tweet that caught the interest of fans and public; kind of stirred up the controversy even more.

Giving a perspective on the alleged rumours to the fans and enthusiastic people around, Samantha said:

Rumours on girl - Must be true !!

Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !!

Grow up guys ..

Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work ... on your families .. move on!! (sic).

Check out the tweet posted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu here:

Advertisement Advertisement

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced separation in October 2021, three days before their wedding anniversary; after four years of being married to each other. In a joint statement put out by the Tollywood's former most iconic wife and husband duo, they mentioned that a decade-long friendship between them both is rock-solid and would be cherished forever.

On June 20, the leading entertainment websites carried breaking news about Naga Chaitanya being comfortable around Goodcharai and Major fame Sobhita Dhulipala. The news spread like wildfire. The former took her to his newly set-up pad in the plush Jubilee Hills region and was seen giving her a home tour.

The duo spent some time there before leaving together in Chaitanya's car.

On the work front, Sobhita is currently touring Hyderabad for Major events and Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Vikram K Kumar's Thank You starring Rashi Khanna opposite him.