Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post recently caused big havoc on the internet after a post related to Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao appeared on the actress' Insta handle. The post instantly triggered speculation amongst her fans.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram Post Causes Havoc; Actress’ Social Media Manager Issues Statement
Some fans of Samantha also shared a screenshot of the post on social media and inquired whether her account was hacked. Let us tell you, The Family Man 2 actress' manager noticed the issue and deleted the post within a few minutes. After that, he also shared a formal explanation with the media.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's social media manager Seshanka Binesh said, "Due to a technical glitch, a post on Instagram got erroneously cross-posted on Samantha's account. We are working on the case and shall escalate the same with team Instagram. Apologies for any confusion caused on the same."
Well, the unusual post on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram handle grabbed everyone's attention, and thankfully, her team quickly took action. Let us tell you, the actress often shares her pictures and videos on her Insta account.
She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu films Yashoda and Kushi. She is all set to feature in Koffee With Karan 7 as a guest alongside Akshay Kumar. If reports are to be believed, Samantha is also making her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.
