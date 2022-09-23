Shaakuntalam is the story of Sakunthala and Dushyanth from the Indian mythology written by Kalidas- Abhignana Shaakuntalam. Essentially a love story, director Guna Sekhar, who is inclined towards history and mythology, has planned to make this film for a very long time. He finally realised his dream after Samantha agreed to do the project.

Samantha took to her social media handles to share the release date of Shaakuntalam on November 4, by posting a motion poster, in which she appeared clad in white along with the film's male lead Dev Mohan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stopped being active on her social media handles and is reportedly in the USA to get operated on or treated for a rare skin disease. The actress, who returned to Instagram after about 41 days to announce the teaser of one of her upcoming films Yashoda recently, has once again marked her login with the news of her most prestigious project, Shaakuntalam's release date announcement. Shaakuntalam is a periodic drama directed by Gunasekhar.

The movie also stars Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha making her debut in the role of Prince Bharatha. Actors like Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Jisshu Sengupta are part of the project playing crucial roles.

Shaakuntalam is funded by Gunasekhar's own Gunaa Teamworks banner in association with Dil Raju, who is distributing the film under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

