Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming thriller, which is reportedly based on true incidents, Yashoda, finally has a release date. The movie, which is going to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi is ready for a theatrical release on November 11, announced the makers of the film on October 17. The film's release was postponed from August 12 due to various reasons.

The makers earlier mentioned that the backdrop of the story is about a crime that is happening undercurrent in the society. They picked up the line, added some elements to make it a psychological science fiction thriller. The teaser of the film received great applause in all languages. Samantha was her usual best in terms of performance.