Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Filmmakers Facing Tough Time & Why Yashoda Deserves Theatrical Experience

Following Covid pandemic, the popularity of OTT platforms among audiences has increased. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has come a long way in her career, sheds some light on the same. Recently, in an interview, she mentioned the struggles filmmakers are facing to bring people back to the theatre. Explaining the reason behind it, Samantha believes people are now used to waiting for the film to arrive on OTT platforms; hence, many opt for not going to the cinemas.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Samantha reflected on the change in audiences' viewing patterns during the lockdown. "It is getting harder for filmmakers to bring people to the theatres, as they have all gotten used to waiting for the movies to hit the streaming platforms. And so as filmmakers and actors, we have been forced to rethink and rewrite," said Samantha.

Sharing the elements of why people must watch her latest release, Yashoda, in theatres, Samantha further added, "In that sense when I heard Yashoda and began working on it and even now when I have seen the final cut, I feel like this movie is for sure a theatrical experience. Be it the world, the setup, the visuals and the thrills, it's definitely an immersive watch that deserves to be experienced on the big screen and with the right kind of audio to really experience it fully."

Meanwhile, sharing about her experience and why she picked Yashoda, the actress elaborated, "When I heard the story for the first time, it gave me chills. And that's why and when I knew I wanted to do this role. Once I said yes to it, and once we were on the sets, it was all about taking it one day at a time and ensuring that we are delivering the emotion while shooting the talkies and delivering the punches while shooting action."

Helmed by Hari Hareesh, Yashoda, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released today, November 11, in theaters. The sci-fi thriller also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan. The Telugu-Hindi bilingual film has been dubbed in multiple languages. Besides Yashoda, Samantha also has the romantic comedy Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in her pipeline. She is said to have been roped in for Taapsee Pannu's production and another untitled Hindi remake of the English show Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.