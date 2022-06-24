Without a doubt, Kiran Abbavaram is one actor who is carving a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry with his impactful performances in off-beat characters. His choice of scripts and conviction makes one wonder and surprisingly, the actor outshines himself with each passing film.

The latest, Sammathame is a film that showcases Kiran Abbavaram as a young man, who is told about the importance of having a woman in his life and home, from a very young age. He loses his mother and ever since he is in a hurry to get married to bring home a woman. His character is aptly mentioned in one line- "My goal is getting a girl into my life."

He meets a girl, played by Chandini Chowdary, and falls in love with her. She is an open-minded young girl of today's generation and gets mad at his possessiveness. He then learns of her past relationship. What and how the protagonist's character does after learning the truth is all about Sammathame, which in English means, I agree with.

The movie opened at the theatres amid a decent buzz. Though the actor has not gained a separate fanbase as yet, he is liked by moviegoers of all categories. Sammathame, which was released today (June 24) is appreciated for the lead actors' performances.

The movie has a story, screenplay, writing, and direction by Gopinath Reddy. Sammathame is produced by Kankanala Praveena. Sekhar Chandra scored music for the film which has cinematography by Sateesh Reddy Masam. Viplav Nyshadam edited the film.

Stay tuned for the full movie review of Kiran Abbavaram and Chandini Chowdary starrer Sammathame.