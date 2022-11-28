Satyadev Kancharana-Tamannaah's Upcoming Film Gurthunda Seethakalam Gets A Release Date!
Satyadev Kancharana, who was last seen alongside megastar Chiranjeevi in GodFather is now ready to hit the screens with Gurthunda Seethakalam. The movie is a Telugu remake of the successful Kannada film titled Love Mocktail. Directed by Nagasekhar, the film stars Tamannaah, Megha Akash, Kavya Shetty, and Suhasini Maniratnam in crucial roles.
The makers of the film have announced a new date for the film's theatrical release. A promotional video was also released featuring Satyadev in which he was seen interacting with a car cleaner and talking about the release date. It is now finalized that the movie will release on December 9, finally. The movie was postponed due to several reasons earlier.
According to the makers, the movie is about a middle-aged software employee, who has to face several heartbreaks in his quest to find his true love. The movie was extensively filmed in Hyderabad.
Gurthunda Seethakalam has music by MM Keeravani's son Kaala Bhairava and the film's audio rights were sold for an amount of Rs 75 Lakh.
The other technical crew includes Satya Hegde as the cinematographer and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao as the editor. The movie was first scheduled for theatrical release in June. It was then pushed to July and August. Later, the makers announced September 23 as the release date, and now finally, December 9 is earmarked for the same.
- Tamannaah Bhatia In Talks To Play Allu Arjun's Love Interest In Pushpa 2?
- Plan A Plan B Movie Review: Riteish-Tamannaah's Rom-Com Barely Has Any Reason To Feature In Your Plans
- Babli Bouncer Movie Review: Tamannaah Bhatia Makes You Say 'Killer Hain Tu' But The Film Does Not!
- Plan A Plan B OTT Release Date And Time: Riteish Deshmukh-Tamannaah Bhatia's Film To Premiere On Netflix
- Jailer: Ramya Krishnan Confirms Teaming Up With Rajinikanth For Nelson's Film
- Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold: Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Others Cheer For Her
- Tamannaah Bhatia On Success Of Pan-India Films: People Want To See Movies That Are Close To Their Roots
- F3 Day 18 Box Office Collection: Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer Comedy Drama Continues Its Run At Theatres
- Tamannaah Bhatia Says South Fans Are Very Loyal But That Kind Of Stardom In The North Is For Few Stars
- Tamannaah Bhatia On North-South Cinema Debate
- F3 Advance Booking: Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer Comedy Flick Surprisingly Has Low Bookings
- Tamannaah On Her Missteps In Hindi Film Industry: I Believed In Himmatwala As Much As I Believed In Baahubali