Scenarist KV Vijayendra Prasad Shares A Thrilling Update On RRR 2

Upon its release, RRR kept on transcending its status from a Telugu film to a Pan-India film and then from a Pan-Indian film to one of the most influential movies of Global Cinema. From the story to the action to the choreography, everything in the film was a class apart. So naturally, fans got very excited when director SS Rajamouli recently revealed that he would love to make a sequel to his epic. Following the news, the movie's writer and Rajamouli's father today shared an update on RRR 2 that will definitely exhilarate the fans.

As per reports, in the Chicago screening of RRR, Rajamouli was asked about the potential sequel to the film. He said, "I would absolutely love to. I can't reveal many details about it but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR...we discussed a bit about it and he is working on a story."

However, as per Pinkvilla, RRR's writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad has officially confirmed today that the story for RRR 2 is officially locked. Hence, fans of the movie all over the world can expect an update on the movie in a couple of months.

In light of the new update, many speculations can come to the audience's mind regarding the new story. Fans are accustomed to and love to see the Tollywood stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr together on the big screen. But it is very unlikely that the duo will return for the sequel. There is a high probability that the movie will be a spiritual sequel that will have a different story instead of continuing the adventures of Ram and Bheem.

The plot of RRR tells the fictional story of two real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and the strong bond that festered between them. Saying that the movie was well-received would be an understatement. It went on to become India's 2nd highest-grossing movie after KGF: Chapter 2 with a collection of Rs. 902 Crores. It then went on to earn Rs. 1111 Crores worldwide.

SS Rajamouli is currently busy with his untitled next which will star Mahesh Babu. In a recent interview, he said that the movie will be a globe-trotting adventure in the likes of Indiana Jones.