Senior Actor Naresh Tied The Knot With Actress Pavithra Lokesh? Find Out!

Senior actor Naresh, who was a bankable comedy hero in the 1980s now is a prominent character artist in the Tollywood industry and has been working on demand. He was part of several impactful low-budget pictures as well as big-budget flicks which had cut-out roles for him to display his acting prowess.

Son of legendary female film director and yesteryear actress, Vijaya Nirmala, Naresh has joined a suffix in his name in honour of his mother and henceforth was known as VN Naresh.

The actor, who was in news lately for his alleged live-in relationship with another character artist Pavithra Lokesh, is married thrice before. He has three sons from his marriages in the past. The couple are first together seen during the Movie Artist Association (MAA) elections, campaigning vigorously.

Of late, rumours are rife that the duo, who are reportedly living together are getting ready to make it official by tying the knot. They both are reported going to Mahabaleshwar to seek the blessings of a Swamiji, earlier this month.

Naresh always was open about his private life and got separated from his three wives legally. After the death of his mother Vijaya Nirmala, Naresh was pretty much alone and was living by himself. Until things had it otherwise for this elderly couple in love, he has been living with Pavithra Lokesh ever since, at his residence in Hyderabad.

Pavithra Lokesh is married and belongs to Karnataka. She did not divorce her former partner yet and things will kick start for their wedding after the divorce proceedings are in place.

Although there was no kind of confirmation about the news, insiders speculate that the duo might get married very soon. Pavithra Lokesh and Naresh have remained tight-lipped about their affair.