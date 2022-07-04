Shruti Haasan is one actress who speaks her mind and is known for not mincing her words. Recently, the actress, who is blissfully in a relationship with digital artist Santanu Hazarika, opened up about her struggle with PCOS and Endometriosis.

Along the same lines, answering a few repeated questions about her relationship and marriage, the Krack actress responded negatively. "Marriage is not on my mind and there is no certain opinion about it. I am happy with my relationship right now but that doesn't mean I want to get married. I had enough of these rumours about my marriage whenever I am dating a new person," said the actress, according to a popular entertainment website.

"No. I have been hearing the same news every time I date a guy. Don't believe in them," said the actress, who is currently shooting for back-to-back films with Prabhas for Salaar, a pan-India project, Nandamuri Balakrishna's #NBK107 with director Gopichand Malineni, and #Mega154 with Chiranjeevi under the direction of KS Ravindra. The actress also signed a couple of Tollywood projects that are in the pipeline.

Santanu and Shruti Haasan have been seeing each other for more than two years now and the couple has been living together. Santanu is said to have moved in with Shruti during the pandemic. The duo is active on Instagram and other social media platforms where they give major couple goals.

Santanu is a doodle artist and an illustrator born in Assam and is based out of Delhi.