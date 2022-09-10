The prestigious SIIMA Awards 2022 for Telugu and Kannada cinema are finally announced. It is a clean sweep for Allu Arjun and his blockbuster Pushpa at SIIMA 2022, as the film won maximum awards in the Telugu category. Late Puneeth Rajkumar won the Best Actor Kannada ward posthumously for his performance in Yuvarathnaa. Pooja Hegde won the Best Actress trophy in Telugu, for her performance in Most Eligible Bachelor.
SIIMA Awards 2022 Winners List: Allu Arjun, Pushpa, Puneeth Rajkumar, Pooja Hegde Win Big!
The SIIMA 2022 Awards, which was a studded event, was attended by the biggest names of the Indian film industry including Ranveer Singh, Yash, and others. Yash was accompanied by his actress wife Radhika Pandit. On September 11, Sunday, which is the second day of SIIMA 2022, the talents from the Malayalam and Tamil film industries will be honoured.
Check out the SIIMA Awards 2022 complete winners list for Telugu and Kannada cinema here...
Telugu Cinema
Best Film - Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor in a Leading Role - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics - Naveen Polishety for Jathi Ratnalu
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Pooja Hegde for Most Eligible Bachelor
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Krack
Best Actor in a Comedy Role - Sudarshan for Ek Mini Katha
Best Director - Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Debutant Director - Buchi Babu Sana for Uppena
Best Cinematographer - C. Ramprasad for Akhanda
Best Debutant Producer Award - Satish Vegesna (SV2 Entertainment)
Best Music Director - Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Debutant Actress - Krithi Shetty for Uppena
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Geetha Madhuri for the song Jai Balayya from Akhanda
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Ram Miriyala for the song Chitti from Jathi Ratnalu
Best Lyric Writer - Chandrabose for Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise
Kannada Awards
Best Actor in a Leading Role - Late Puneeth Rajkumar for Yuvarathnaa
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Ashika Ranganath for Madhagaja
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics - Amrutha Iyengar for Badava Rascal
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Pramod for Rathnan Prapancha
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Aarohi Narayan for Drishya 2
Best Actor in a Negative Role - Pramod Shetty for Hero
Best Actor in Comedy Role - Chikkanna for Pogaru
Best Debutant Actor - Nagabhushana for Ikkat
Best Debutant Actress - Sharanya Shetty for 1980
Best Director - Tharun Sudhir for Roberrt
Best Debutant Director - Shankar Guru for Badava Rascal
Best Cinematographer - Sudhakar Raj for Roberrt
Best Music Director - Arjun Janya for Roberrt
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Chaitra Achar for the song Sojugada Soojumallige from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Armaan Malik and Thaman S. for Neenade
Best Lyric Writer - Vasuki Vaibhav for the song Nee Parichaya from Ninna Sanihake
Special Awards
Special Appreciation Award - Producers #OmkaarMovies for period drama film Kannadiga
Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India - Ranveer Singh
Youth Icon South (Female) - Pooja Hegde
Youth Icon South (Male) - Vijay Devarakonda
Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021 - Dhananjaya
Most Promising Newcomer (Female) - Sreeleela
Most Promising Newcomer (Male) - Teja Sajja
Special Jury Award for Production Design - Ramakrishna and Monika for Pushpa: The Rise, Thalaivi, and Uppena.
Congratulations to all the winners...
