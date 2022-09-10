SIIMA Awards 2022 Winners List: Allu Arjun, Pushpa, Puneeth Rajkumar, Pooja Hegde Win Big!

The prestigious SIIMA Awards 2022 for Telugu and Kannada cinema are finally announced. It is a clean sweep for Allu Arjun and his blockbuster Pushpa at SIIMA 2022, as the film won maximum awards in the Telugu category. Late Puneeth Rajkumar won the Best Actor Kannada ward posthumously for his performance in Yuvarathnaa. Pooja Hegde won the Best Actress trophy in Telugu, for her performance in Most Eligible Bachelor.

The SIIMA 2022 Awards, which was a studded event, was attended by the biggest names of the Indian film industry including Ranveer Singh, Yash, and others. Yash was accompanied by his actress wife Radhika Pandit. On September 11, Sunday, which is the second day of SIIMA 2022, the talents from the Malayalam and Tamil film industries will be honoured.

Check out the SIIMA Awards 2022 complete winners list for Telugu and Kannada cinema here...

Telugu Cinema

Best Film - Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics - Naveen Polishety for Jathi Ratnalu

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Pooja Hegde for Most Eligible Bachelor

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Krack

Best Actor in a Comedy Role - Sudarshan for Ek Mini Katha

Best Director - Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Debutant Director - Buchi Babu Sana for Uppena

Best Cinematographer - C. Ramprasad for Akhanda

Best Debutant Producer Award - Satish Vegesna (SV2 Entertainment)

Best Music Director - Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Debutant Actress - Krithi Shetty for Uppena

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Geetha Madhuri for the song Jai Balayya from Akhanda

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Ram Miriyala for the song Chitti from Jathi Ratnalu

Best Lyric Writer - Chandrabose for Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise

Kannada Awards

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Late Puneeth Rajkumar for Yuvarathnaa

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Ashika Ranganath for Madhagaja

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics - Amrutha Iyengar for Badava Rascal

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Pramod for Rathnan Prapancha

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Aarohi Narayan for Drishya 2

Best Actor in a Negative Role - Pramod Shetty for Hero

Best Actor in Comedy Role - Chikkanna for Pogaru

Best Debutant Actor - Nagabhushana for Ikkat

Best Debutant Actress - Sharanya Shetty for 1980

Best Director - Tharun Sudhir for Roberrt

Best Debutant Director - Shankar Guru for Badava Rascal

Best Cinematographer - Sudhakar Raj for Roberrt

Best Music Director - Arjun Janya for Roberrt

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Chaitra Achar for the song Sojugada Soojumallige from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Armaan Malik and Thaman S. for Neenade

Best Lyric Writer - Vasuki Vaibhav for the song Nee Parichaya from Ninna Sanihake

Special Awards

Special Appreciation Award - Producers #OmkaarMovies for period drama film Kannadiga

Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India - Ranveer Singh

Youth Icon South (Female) - Pooja Hegde

Youth Icon South (Male) - Vijay Devarakonda

Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021 - Dhananjaya

Most Promising Newcomer (Female) - Sreeleela

Most Promising Newcomer (Male) - Teja Sajja

Special Jury Award for Production Design - Ramakrishna and Monika for Pushpa: The Rise, Thalaivi, and Uppena.

Congratulations to all the winners...