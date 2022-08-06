Dulquer Salmaan's latest Telugu film, a periodic romantic drama Sita Ramam released all over the world to a decent response at the box office on August 5. The movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur is a directorial venture of Hanu Raghavapudi.
Sita Ramam Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer Salmaan's Romantic Drama Wins Hearts!
Sita Ramam is the story of an orphan, who joins the Indian Army and becomes a national hero played to the t by Dulquer- Ram. He gets several appreciation letters out of which the one from Sita, played by Mrunal piques his interest. Afreen, played by Rashmika Mandanna is a character from another period of time, who comes in search of Sita and Ram. The movie is tied together wonderfully by soul-stirring music rendered by Vishal Chandrasekhar.
Sita Ramam Day 1 Box Office Collections
Nizam: 54 Lakh
Ceeded: 16 Lakh
UA: 21 Lakh
East: 15 Lakh
West: 8 Lakh
Guntur: 15 Lakh
Krishna: 13 Lakh
Nellore: 8 Lakh
AP-TG Total:- 1.50 Crore Share(2.25Crore~ Gross)
Ka+ROI - 15 Lakh
Other Languages - 35 Lakh
OS - 1.05 Crore
Total World Wide - 3.05 Crore Share( 5.60 Crore~ Gross)
Dulquer, Rashmika and Mrunal's performances are being praised. The film's visuals by PS Vinod are very soothing to the eye and transcends one into their love story set up against the colourful play of the warm light.
The movie stars an ensemble cast in the form of Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Prakash Raj, Sachin khedekar, Vennela Kishore, Jishhu Sengupta, Murali Shara, Gautham Vasudev Menon among others.
Sita Ramam is produced jointly by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema by Aswini Dutt and Swapna. The movie was shot extensively across Kashmir, Russia and several parts of India.
- Sita Ramam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan's Periodic Romantic Drama Reviews Are Here For You!
- Sita Ramam Pre-Release Business Details: Dulquer Salmaan's Romantic Film Rises Above Expectations!
- Sita Ramam First Review: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika & Mrunal Starrer Romantic Drama Impresses!
- Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up About Working With Father Mammootty; Says He's Always Ready
- Dulquer Salmaan Is Fed Up With Romantic Hero Image, Confirms That His Next Is An Action Film
- Dulquer Salmaan's Othiram Kadakam Is Not Shelved, Confirms Director Soubin Shahir
- Mrunal Thakur On Making Her South Debut With Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam: The Feeling Is Truly Phenomenal
- Dulquer Salmaan, Hanu Raghavapudi, Swapna Cinema’s Sita Ramam Teaser Out
- Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Mom Sulfath On Her Birthday With A Special Message, See Post
- Sita Ramam OTT Release Date & Time: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's Film Will Stream On Amazon Prime?
- Samantha To Make Her Malayalam Debut With Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha?