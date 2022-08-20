Sita Ramam Day 15 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Starrer Sustains Its High Numbers

Sita Ramam, written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, has had a gainful two weeks at the theatres, and is doing great numbers. Dulquer Salmaan plays Lieutenant Ram, who becomes popular after his heroic efforts alongside his fellow army mates, in rescuing a group of civilians. He receives multiple letters in appreciation, and one of those letters catch his attention, and that letter marks the beginning of a nice little romance that is too beautiful to not adore.

Mrunal Thakur plays Sita, Ram' s romantic partner, and she does a commendable job, exhibiting the intricacies of her character. Rashmika Mandanna plays Afreen, a rebellious activist, who goes on a journey to accomplish a task, assigned to her by her grandfather. This journey transforms her life in a major way, and has a deep impact in her values and ideas.

Take a look at Sita Ramam day 15 box office collection worldwide:

Advertisement Advertisement

Nizam: Rs 7.50 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.60 Crore

UA: Rs 2.54 Crore

East: Rs 1.23 Crore

West: Rs 84 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 1.03 Crore

Krishna: Rs 1.35 Crore

Nellore: Rs 55 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 16.64 Crore (Rs 30.50 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI: Rs 1.88 Crore

OS: Rs 5.50 Crore

Other Languages: Rs 6.25 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 30.27 Crore (Rs 60.50 Crore Gross)

The film is a sweet reminder of the love letters era. The lead couple get to know each other through nothing but their written words. The romance is old-school and classy, leaving you longing for one such love story in your life.