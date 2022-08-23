The story of an orphan boy who becomes a Lieutenant in the Indian Army and his love story with a princess, played by Mrunal Thakur is beautifully depicted in Sita Ramam using the India-Pakistan war and several other internal struggles.

Dulquer Salmaan's latest periodic romantic drama Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi is continuing to impress the cine-goers and is going to finish a successful three-week run at the box office. The movie emerged as a sleeper hit owing to positive word-of-mouth.

The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. She played Afreen, a Pakistani youth who comes to India in search of delivering the last letter that Ram wrote to Sita.

Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 18 box office collection worldwide:

Nizam: Rs 7.70 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.67 Crore

UA: Rs 2.86 Crore

East: Rs 1.61 Crore

West: Rs 1.07 Crore

Guntur: Rs 1.29 Crore

Krishna: Rs 1.48 Crore

Nellore: Rs 72 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 18.40 Crore (Rs 32.65 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI - Rs 2.18 Crore

Other Languages - Rs 6.50 Crore

OS - Rs 6.20 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 33.28 Crore (Rs 66.20 Crore Gross)

The movie featured actors like Sumanth, Bhumika, Jisshu Sengupta, Tharun Bhascker, Vennela Kishore, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj, Tinnu Anand, Shatru, Sachin Khedekar, Rohini, Sunil, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Abhinaya, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Rahul Ravindran in some pivotal roles.

The rich and beautiful visuals of Sita Ramam are courtesy PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna, who worked as the film's cinematographers. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the film and Jay Krishna, Raj Kumar Kandamudi along with Hanu Raghavapudi worked on the film's story and dialogues.

Sita Ramam is produced by Swapna Dutt and Aswini Dutt under Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies banners respectively on an approximate budget of Rs 30 Crore. The movie was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.