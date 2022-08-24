Sita Ramam is the direct Telugu film of actor Dulquer Salmaan. He earlier portrayed the role of Gemini Ganesan in Mahanati, which won several awards at the national level. Sita Ramam is produced by the makers of Mahanati and this time Dulquer acted in the Telugu film for the first time.

An orphan boy who joins the Indian army and wins the love and appreciation of his colleagues and the public is kidnapped. He has been corresponding with a woman named Sita, who addresses him as her husband. The duo falls in love through letters. While Sita, played by Mrunal Thakur is a princess of Hyderabad, Ram is a commoner. However, the class parity gives rise to several issues before Sita could decide for herself. One last letter written by Ram is in the hands of a Pakistan Commander, who is the grandfather of Afreen, played by Rashmika. Rashmika comes to India in search of Sita to hand over the letter and unearths the story.