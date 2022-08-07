Sita Ramam, the movie co-written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi is going strong at the box office with strong positive response. The movie, which was set in the backdrop of the Indian Army and around half a century ago, is a classic example of romance where the lead characters don't indulge in a physical embrace or a kiss. The movie's music is being appreciated for enhancing the film's theme and story. The visuals of Kashmir and Russia are also captivating on screen.

Check out the day wise collection of Sita Ramam here:

Day 1: Rs 1.5 Crore

Day 2: Rs 1 to 2 Crore

Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 2.5 Crore to Rs 3.5 Crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The movie is the story between an orphan yet celebrated Lieutenant Ram in the Indian Army belonging to Madras regiment and that of Sita, who addresses him as her husband in letters. Love blossoms between the two and what fate has it for them in store is all about Sita Ramam.

Sita Rama is produced under the banners of Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies by Swapna and Aswini Dutt. The movie's cinematography is jointly handled by PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna. Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the film's soundtrack. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the film which was released in Tamil and Malayalam as well.