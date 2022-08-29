Actor Dulquer Salmaan's latest Telugu film Sita Ramam, which was released in Malayam, Tamil, and Hindi as well, has been earning the appreciation of film critics and film lovers alike. The movie, which is touted as a periodic love story against the backdrop of the Indian army is making heads turn with its continuous run at the box office. The movie will complete a month's run at the theatres within a week.
Sita Ramam Day 24 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal Whip Up Magic With Their Love Story
Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 24 box office collection worldwide:
Nizam: Rs 9.03 Crore
Ceeded: Rs 1.83 Crore
UA: Rs 3.32 Crore
East: Rs 1.84 Crore
West: Rs 1.19 Crore
Guntur: Rs 1.48 Crore
Krishna: Rs 1.65 Crore
Nellore: Rs 82 Lakh
AP-TG Total: Rs 21.16 Crore (Rs 37.40 Crore Gross)
Ka+ROI - Rs 2.60 Crore
Other Languages - Rs 7.60 Crore
OS - Rs 6.85 Crore
Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 38.21 Crore (Rs 77 Crore Gross)
The movie stars actors like Sumanth, Jisshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi, Sunil, Tharun Bhascker, and Bhumika, among others. Rashmika Mandanna played a crucial role in the film as Afreen, a Pakistani youth. The movie is all about the love story of Sita, princess Noorjahan and Ram, an orphaned Lieutenant in the Indian army. The movie's story, visuals, music, and performances have been raving reviews ever since its release.
Sita Ramam is the joint production of Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies banners. The movie is cinematographed by Shreyaas Krishna and PS Vinod. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the movie while Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the film's soundtrack.
