Actor Dulquer Salmaan is very mindful of the choice he makes and his latest Telugu film Sita Ramam is undoubtedly one testimony to it. Dulquer scored another massive hit in the form of the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial, with a story that is set back in time against the Indian army backdrop.

Mrunal Thakur is the film's female lead, the love interest of Dulquer's character Ram. Rashmika Mandanna, who is one busy bee in the industry right now has been roped in for a crucial role, a Pakistani youth named Afreen. The movie is gaining the status of a classic love story with its decent and heartwarming narration coupled with stunning visuals and mesmerizing songs.