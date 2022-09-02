Sita Ramam Day 28 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Positive Response For This Love Story Continues!

Actor Dulquer Salmaan's latest film, a periodic love story, Sita Ramam starring Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, has won the appreciation and love of moviegoers.

The film is about to complete a month's run at the box office and looks like it would run for 50 days at theatres in a few parts of the two Telugu-speaking States. Owing to the film's huge success, the makers have released the film's Hindi version as well.

Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 28 box office collection worldwide:

Nizam: Rs 9.52 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.89 Crore

UA: Rs 3.47 Crore

East: Rs 1.95 Crore

West: Rs 1.25 Crore

Guntur: Rs 1.57 Crore

Krishna: Rs 1.75 Crore

Nellore: Rs 89 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 22.29 Crore

Ka+ROI - Rs 2.77 Crore

Other Languages - Rs 7.95 Crore

OS - Rs 6.99 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 39.85 Crore

The movie is the story of Lieutenant Ram, who falls in love with Sita, after correspondence through letters. Sita is none other than Hyderabad Princess Noorjahan. While Ram is aware of this fact, Sita assumes that he doesn't know her true identity.

However, fate has other plans for them as Ram will be kidnapped by the Pakistani Army. He writes one final letter to Sita and asks the Pakistani officials to ensure that the letter is delivered. Rashmika plays the rebellious Pakistani youngster who takes it upon herself to ensure the letter is delivered albeit for her reasons.

The movie's visuals and music received much appreciation. The stunning visuals are cinematographed by PS Vinod and Shreeyas Krishna while musician Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the film's soundtrack. The movie has been edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Swapna Dutt and Ashwini Dutt, father and daughter duo bankrolled the film under their Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies banners respectively.