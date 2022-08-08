Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial periodic romantic drama Sita Ramam is picking up pace at the box office. The movie was released on August 5 to positive word-of-mouth and has been gaining strength over the weekend. Now Sita Ramam is playing in more theatres with a high number of shows.

Dulquer's direct Telugu film after Mahanati is a solid example of his expanding fan base in the south region and his performance from the latest is being appreciated. The periodic drama is set against the backdrop of the Indian Army and has references to several films which have been entwined with a love story for the fresh factor.