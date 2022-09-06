Sita Ramam Day 32 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Movie Is Soon Coming On Prime Video

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi's latest period drama film Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna, has achieved great box office success. Sita Ramam is continuing to attract viewers to the theatres even after a month's run. The movie was released in Malayalam and Tamil as well.

The story of Lieutenant Ram and his lady love Sita, AKA Noorjahan, is set in the period of 1960s and against the Indian army backdrop. With a heavy dose of emotions coupled with a beautiful background score and spell-binding performances, the movie has come out well and deserves the success that it is enjoying now.