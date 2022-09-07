Dulquer Salmaan and Hanu Raghavapudi's periodic romantic saga, Sita Ramam has come up with least expectations and surprised the makers and public with its massive success. The movie stars Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna as the female leads.
Sita Ramam Day 33 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer's Love Story Wins In Hindi Too
Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 33 box office collection worldwide:
Nizam: Rs 9.90 Crore
Ceeded: Rs 1.93 Crore
UA: Rs 3.56 Crore
East: Rs 1.97 Crore
West: Rs 1.27 Crore
Guntur: Rs 1.62 Crore
Krishna: Rs 1.78 Crore
Nellore: Rs 91 Lakh
AP-TG Total: Rs 22.94 Crore
Ka+ROI - Rs 2.86 Crore
Other Languages - Rs 8.15 Crore
OS - Rs 7.22 Crore
North India: Rs 1.45 Crore
Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 46.62 Crore (Rs 87.60 Crore)
The movie has a cast that includes Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhumika, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj, Tinu Anand, Shatru, Rohini, Sunil, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Abhinaya, Rahul Ravindran, Ananth, and Gautham Vasudev Menon among others in key roles.
Sita Ramam is the joint production venture of Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie was recently released in Hindi and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 9.
