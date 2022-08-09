Sita Ramam is the latest periodic romance drama set against the backdrop of the Indian Army with actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna breathing life into their characters. The movie, which was released all over the world on August 5 is running super successfully. The movie has achieved break-even and is heading towards profit.
Sita Ramam Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Period Romantic Drama Is Heading Strong!
Sita Ramam 4 Days Total Worldwide Collection
Nizam: Rs 3.10Cr
Ceeded: Rs 83L
UA: Rs 1.09Cr
East: Rs 70L
West: Rs 48L
Guntur: Rs 56L
Krishna: Rs 61L
Nellore: Rs 29L
AP-TG Total: Rs 7.66 Crore (Rs 14.25 Crore+ Gross)
Ka+ROI - Rs 75L
Other Languages - Rs 2.05Cr
OS - Rs 3.15Cr
Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 13.61 Crore (Rs 27.00 Crore Gross)
Director Hanu Raghavapudi co-wrote the film and directed it. The shooting was extensively carried out in and around Kashmir, Russia and Hyderabad. Dulquer Salmaan did a direct Telugu film as the lead after Mahanati, produced by the same banners that produced Sita Ramam.
Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies have produced the film jointly. PS Vinod and Shreyaas' cinematography is eye-catching, and the music by Vishal Chandrasekhar is soul-stirring, enhancing the experience of this romantic saga. The movie is edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.
The movie stars Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarsi, Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Jisshu Sengupta, Prakash Raj among others.
