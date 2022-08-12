Actor Dulquer Salmaan's direct Telugu film Sita Ramam, a periodic romance film, is continuing its successful run at the box office. It has been a week since the release and the movie has already achieved a break-even point. Co-written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie is met with great reviews for the story, narration, screenplay, performances, music, and stunning visuals.
Sita Ramam Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Period Romantic Film Becomes A Classic!
Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 7 box office collection worldwide:
Nizam: Rs 4.28 Crore
Ceeded: Rs 1.23 Crore
UA: Rs 1.67 Crore
East: Rs 1.01 Crore
West: Rs 66 Lakh
Guntur: Rs 77 Lakh
Krishna: Rs 89 Lakh
Nellore: Rs 42 Lakh
AP-TG Total: Rs 10.93 Crore (Rs 20 Crore Gross)
Ka+ROI - Rs 1.15 Crore
Other Languages - Rs 3 Crore
OS - Rs 4.10 Crore
Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 19.18 Crore (Rs Rs 37.80 Crore Gross)
Sita Ramam is the story of Lieutenant Ram and his lover Sita, a woman he meets after falling in love through the exchange of letters. Fate has some other plans in store for the lovers. Ram writes one final letter to Sita before his execution and Afreen, a Pakistani youngster portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna plays a crucial role in delivering it to Sita after several years.
Sita Ramam was produced by Aswini Dutt and his daughter Swapna on Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema banners. The cinematography, which received great applause from the viewers, is a collective work of PS Vinod and Sheryaas Krishna. The film's songs and the background score received great response. Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the soundtrack of Sita Ramam. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handled the editing of the film, which has dialogues penned by Hanu Raghavapudi, Jay Krishna, and Raj Kumar Kandamudi.
- Weekly Box Office Analysis And Prediction For Laal Singh Chaddha And Raksha Bandhan By Trade Expert
- Sita Ramam Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer's Romantic Drama Breaks-Even In Six Days!
- Sita Ramam Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Movie Makes About 1 Million USD Overseas!
- Sita Ramam Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Period Romantic Drama Is Heading Towards Becoming A Hit!
- Sita Ramam Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal's Romantic Saga Picks Up Pace!
- Sita Ramam Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer Salmaan's Romantic Film Is Going Strong!
- Sita Ramam Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer Salmaan's Romantic Drama Wins Hearts!
- Sita Ramam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan's Periodic Romantic Drama Reviews Are Here For You!
- Sita Ramam Pre-Release Business Details: Dulquer Salmaan's Romantic Film Rises Above Expectations!
- Sita Ramam First Review: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika & Mrunal Starrer Romantic Drama Impresses!
- Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up About Working With Father Mammootty; Says He's Always Ready