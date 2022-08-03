Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Telugu film is Sita Ramam, a romantic drama written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The movie, which has Mrunal Thakur in her Telugu debut, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth in key roles. The movie is set to open in theatres all over the world on August 5.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release, film enthusiast and a member of the overseas Film Censor Board, Umair Sandhu, who got to see the film beforehand has shared his opinion on Sita Ramam. He said, "

Wow! What a beautiful Film #SitaRamam! Maza a Gaya" with a string of heart emojis.

The story of the film is set in two different time periods-one belonging to the 1960s and the other a little forward. The love story of Sita and Ram is depicted with the elements of war, army, fate, and desperation. Dulquer Salmaan portrayed the role of Lieutenant Ram and Mrunal will be seen in the role of Sita Mahalakshmi, Ram's love interest. Rashmika Mandanna will be portraying the role of Afreen, who, according to the trailer, comes to Hyderabad in search of Ram and Sita.

The movie also stars Sumanth as Brigadier Vishnu Sharma, director Tharun Bhascker as Balaji, director Gautham Vasudev Menon as Major Selvan, Bhumika Chawla as Mrinali Sharma, Vennela Kishore as Durjoy, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj, and Shatru. The movie is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The movie is bankrolled by Aswini Dutt and Swapna under Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema banners respectively. The movie's cinematography is rendered by PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna. Sita Ramam has a beautiful soundtrack and hit songs composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the film.