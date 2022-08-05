Actor Dulquer Salmaan's direct Telugu venture Sita Ramam, co-written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi has hit the screens this week on August 5 all over the world. Sita Ramam, a period romantic drama has been receiving positive word-of-mouth for the film's story, direction, and performances. The movie stars Mrunal Thakur in the role of Sita, lover of Lieutenant Ram, played by Dulquer Salmaan, and Rashmika was seen portraying the role of Afreen.
Sita Ramam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
The movie's story is about Lieutenant Ram, who is an orphan but is raised well to serve the Indian Army. Following a successful mission, Ram becomes the national hero and people start writing to him, in order to express their love and gratitude. That is when Sita writes to him referring to him as her husband, much to the intrigue of Ram. The story that unfolds next is all about the film.
The movie made its way to pirated websites immediately after hitting the screens. Despite several measures to curb piracy in the film industry, nothing is proving to be fruitful. Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam too fell prey to these websites which carry high-quality video links to the movie. Adding to it, the links are all over the internet.
Sita Ramam is the story of Ram and Sita, who are torn between the war. Afreen, an inquisitive character comes into the picture in the different period of time to locate Ram and Sita. The movie's songs composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar have become youth favourite and are topping the charts on radio stations.
The movie also stars Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, and Shatru among others in pivotal roles.
Sita Ramam is produced by Aswini Dutt and his daughter Swapna under Vyjayanti Movies and Swapna Cinema banners. After an successful theatrical release now Sita Ramam is all set to release in OTT platform on Amazon Prime, now we have to wait and see what kind of records it will set on Amazon Prime.
- Sita Ramam Day 33 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer's Love Story Wins In Hindi Too
- Sita Ramam Day 32 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Movie Is Soon Coming On Prime Video
- Sita Ramam Hindi Review: Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur’s Beleagured Romance
- Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Wife Amaal On Her Birthday With An Adorable Post; See Pics
- Sita Ramam Day 28 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Positive Response For This Love Story Continues!
- Sita Ramam Day 27 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Film Is About To Complete A Month's Run At The BO
- Sita Ramam Day 24 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal Whip Up Magic With Their Love Story
- Sita Ramam Day 22 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Hanu Raghavapudi Scores A Massive Hit With This Period Film
- Mrunal Thakur Addresses The Trend Of Boycott Bollywood; 'Achha Kaam Karte Raho, Log Aayenge Aur Dekhenge'
- Sita Ramam Day 21 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal's Romantic Saga Appeals To All!
- Sita Ramam Day 20 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Love Story Continues To Impress Cinegoers!
- Sita Ramam Day 19 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal's Love Story Manages To Pull Crowd