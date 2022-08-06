Dulquer Salmaan's latest period romantic drama film Sita Ramam was released on August 5 all over the world to positive response. The movie, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi is raving reviews for its beautiful performances, heart-touching story, and cinematography. The songs and background score have elevated the movie to an altogether whole new level.

Here's the latest update about Sita Ramam's OTT streaming details. The movie is bought for a whopping amount by digital streaming giant Amazon Prime Video, reportedly. The movie might start streaming after its successful theatrical run, that is a minimum of four weeks. The movie, which is driving the youth crazy for its coming-of-age romantic story is going to be loved by the family audience on the OTT, most likely. However, the makers are yet to announce the official date of Sita Ramam.

Sita Ramam is the love story of an orphan Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) and Sita (Mrunal Thakur) who fall head-over-heels in love through exchange of hand written letters. The movie then shifts to another time period where Afreen (Rashmika Mandanna) comes down to track Ram and Sita. What happened to them forms the crux of the film.

Advertisement Advertisement

The movie features an ensemble cast of Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Tharun Bhascker, Vennea Kishore, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj, Sachin Khedekar, Jishhu Sengupta, Shatru among others in pivotal roles.

Talking about the technical crew of Sita Ramam, the movie is cinematographer jointly by PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna. Sita Rama is edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Swapna and Aswini Dutt produced the movie under their Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies banners.