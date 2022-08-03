Sita Ramam is the latest release of Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release all over the world on August 5 in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Sita Ramam Pre-Release Business Details: Dulquer Salmaan's Romantic Film Rises Above Expectations!
Before the film could hit the theatres, the pre-release business details of Sita Ramam, the period love story are out.
Take a look at the pre-release business numbers of Sita Ramam here:
Nizam- Rs 5 Crore
Ceeded- Rs 2 Crore
Andhra- Rs 7 Crore
AP & Telangana- Rs 14 Crore
Karnataka + Rest Of India- Rs 0.70 Crore
OS- Rs 2.5 Crore
Other Languages- Rs 1.50 Crore
Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 18.70 Crore
(Break-Even- Rs 19.50 Crore)
Rashmika Mandanna played an important role in the film as Afreen, who comes looking for Sita, played by Mrunal Thakur, and Ram, portrayed with full of heart by Dulquer Salmaan. The movie's music, which has been receiving applause, is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar.
The movie also stars Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, Shatru, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles.
Produced by Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanti Movies, Sita Ramam is the directorial work of Hanu Raghavapudi, who co-wrote the film in association with Raj Kumar Kandamudi. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the film which has cinematography by PS Vinod.
