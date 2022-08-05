Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is close to Telugu audience with his number of dubbed films and direct Telugu film Mahanati, in which he donned the role of legendary actress Savithri's husband, Gemini Ganesan. Dulquer, who always picks subjects with depth and story, has now come up with a periodic romantic drama titled Sita Ramam.
Sita Ramam released all over the world in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on August 5. The movie stars Mrunal Thakur in the role of Sita, the lady love of Ram, a lieutenant in the Indian Army. Actress Rashmika Mandanna is seen portraying the role of Afreen, an enthusiast who comes searching for Sita and Ram in a different time period. The movie's music, which was released recently, was composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar and has been receiving rave reviews.
A few enthusiastic moviegoers who got a chance to watch the film a few hours earlier than others, couldn't wait to share their opinion on Sita Ramam and therefore, have taken to Twitter to say it all. Check out some of the tweets about Sita Ramam here:
Venky Reviews
@venkyreviews
#SitaRamam Overall a Pretty Good Poetic Love Story that works for the most part 👍
The visuals and the technical values are top notch. DQ did well and Mrunal completely steals the show.
Flipside, the pacing and length feel tedious at parts and could be crisper.
Rating: 3/5
Kumar Swayam
@KumarSwayam3
#SitaRamam Review:
Classic Romantic Drama😇
#DulquerSalmaan & #MrunalThakur are terrific & their chemistry🤩
#RashmikaMandanna & others were too good👌
Music & BGM will be remembered for long💯
Cinematography🤯
Hanu Delivers This Time😇
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5
#SitaRamamReview
Harerammmmm
@alluri4
#SitaRamam Second time booked back to back. TOO GOOD... EMAINA TEESAVAAAA . BIG FAN OF HANU FROM TODAY
Kumar Swayam
@KumarSwayam3
#SitaRamam Review
FIRST HALF
POSITIVES:
1. #DulquerSalmaan & #MrunalThakur Chemistry
2. Casting
3. Music & BGM
4. Cinematography
5. Story & Screenplay
NEGATIVES:
1. 1-2 Lag Scenes
Will make you remember films like #Roja 😇
#SitaRamamReview #RashmikaMandanna #DulquerSalman
Recently, the movie makers organized a pre-release event for Sita Ramam, wherein pan-India superstar Prabhas graced the occasion. He wished the best to the entire team and producers, who are his best friends.
The movie also stars Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, Shatru, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles among others.
Sita Ramam is co-written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Swapna and Aswini Dutt under Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanti Movies banners. Raj Kumar Kandamudi was one of the film's writers and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as Sita Ramam's editor. PS Vinod cranked the camera for the film which was shot across Kashmir, Russia and Hyderabad.
