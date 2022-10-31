Snoop Dogg Shares Cute Dance Video Of Girl Dancing To Rashmika Mandanna's ‘Saami' Song; Actress Reacts

Rashmika Mandanna's unforgettable performance in the national box-office hit movie Pushpa: The Rise has taken the nation by storm and also earned her the title of "national crush" because of her off-camera charm. While her hook step in the song Saami Saami set the internet on fire in India. The craze has now gone international with American rapper Snoop Dogg sharing a viral video of a cute little girl performing the same step.

The girl in Snoop Dogg's post performing the hook step of the song with cute expressions looks like 5-6 years old and is in her school uniform. Soon, her classmates matched steps with her, and all the kids are seen having a fun time dancing to the catchy tune.

Snoop Dogg shared the video with no caption, but it caught the attention of Rashmika Mandanna, and she commented on it by saying, "Love it." Check out the video here

Social media users were in awe of the girl dancing in the video and flooded the comment section with comments like "Lil mama got moves" and "Friday mood." Meanwhile, another fan wrote a thanking note to Snoop Dogg and said, "Never imagined she'd make it to your post. Well Hi from Nepal."

Advertisement

The fact that such a renowned figure in the international music industry has acknowledged Rashmika speaks volumes about her popularity outside the country.

Pushpa: The Rise was the first pan-India movie that turned out to be the biggest grosser of last year post-pandemic. It earned around Rs 355 crore at the box-office. Starring South style icon Allu Arjun as the male lead, the film's catchy song went on to become a sensation across borders, while its dialogues, fight sequences, and hook steps also happened to become a rage amongst the audiences.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika and Fahadh Faasilin in pivotal roles. The shoot of the second installemnt of the popular franchise might release next year and will see the actors reprising their roles.

Speaking of Rashmika, the actress is currently the most sorted actress in the country. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Besides Pushpa 2, Rashmika also has a Tamil film, Varisu, with Thalapathy Vijay, and two Hindi films-Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, with Ranbir Kapoor.